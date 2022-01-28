Play video

An unfortunate own goal provided the decider in the sides' meeting this week

There's a developing rivalry in women's football in West Yorkshire between two clubs just four miles apart. Peter Hampshire reports.

Whenever Yorkshire's big football clubs face each other, there's always a bit of extra bite, both on the pitch and in the stands.

The Sheffield city derby between United and Wednesday. Huddersfield against Bradford. Leeds versus – well – just about anyone.

But in West Yorkshire there's a fledgling rivalry in the women's game that is starting to gain some spice.

Separated by just four miles, Brighouse Town and Huddersfield Town are such close neighbours that their encounters have been dubbed the 'HD Derby' because of their shared postcode.

Brighouse play their home games at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium, while Huddersfield are based at the Stafflex Arena, located close to student accommodation at Storthes Hall.

After Sheffield United, they rank second and third in Yorkshire women's football, with Huddersfield currently fifth and Brighouse seventh in the Women's National League Northern Premier Division – the third tier of the game.

Brighouse took the bragging rights in the latest encounter under the lights, winning 1-0 thanks to a calamitous own goal in front of 230 paying fans.

There are narratives galore between the two with Brighouse winger Drew Greene netting a last-minute equaliser in the reverse fixture in August and the pair meeting in a high octane FA Cup third round clash last season.

Huddersfield came out winners (1-1, 5-3 on penalties) that day with numerous players having switched allegiances over the years such as Danielle Whitham, Leah Embley and captain Annabelle Cass.

Highly anticipated derby games, within touching distance of the professional game, are a far cry from Brighouse's humble beginnings.

Formed by current boss Rob Mitchell in 2013 from the foundation of Kirklees Ladies, they lived game-to-game, struggling to pay match day fees with triple-figure crowds a pipe dream.

On their upward trajectory, Brighouse took on giants Everton in the 2017 FA Cup and, despite an 8-1 defeat, a bumper crowd of 411 witnessed the blooming potential of Rob Mitchell's Tangerines.

Women's Super League outfit Everton return to West Yorkshire this Sunday to face Huddersfield Town in the fourth round of this year's tournament.

Terriers boss Glen Preston said: "Fixtures like this help the community, the brand of clubs in our region and helps us to be taken more seriously."

Having beaten Loughborough Lightning and Sheffield FC to reach this stage, Huddersfield now face a top-tier side.

Preston said: "It's a fierce and competitive rivalry with Brighouse that helps us to prepare. Both sides were going at each other for the whole game."

A bumper crowd witnessed the action at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium

Without the associated name of a well-known men's side that benefits others in the women's game, Brighouse have steadily risen through the pyramid.

Having spent numerous seasons battling to enter the third tier, they beat off competition from more illustrious names such as Leeds United, Bradford City and Newcastle United.

Both clubs have also developed links in the community with Brighouse boasting six youth teams comprising of 123 players, coached by local volunteers to play against other teams in the region such as Brayton Belles and West End Girls.

Heading into his 240th game in management, Brighouse manager Rob Mitchell said: "The junior section has grown massively. The standards have increased in the community and crowds are growing."

Mitchell also heads coaching at a West Yorkshire Regional Development Centre, where players from any club in the region can join regardless of ability.

Wednesday's win saw Brighouse close the gap between the two clubs to five points. Both clubs could conceivably make a promotion push and join Sheffield United in the FA Women's Championship, should their application be accepted.