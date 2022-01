Residents are being told to keep doors and windows closed after a huge blaze involving 30,000 bales of hay in Lincolnshire.

Firefighters are still at the scene in Hemswell Cliff near Gainsborough following the incident at lunchtime on Thursday.Crews from Gainsborough, Louth, Lincoln North, Caistor and Brant Broughton were called to Learoyd Road at around 12.45pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service is still damping down.