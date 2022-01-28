West Yorkshire Police appeal to find convicted burglar Jonathan Cahill

Police are appealing for help in catching a convicted burglar who is wanted back in prison.

Jonathan Cahill, 37, was released last September after serving part of a sentence.

But he is believed to have breached the terms of his release and has now been recalled to prison.

Jonathan Cahill Credit: West Yorkshire Police

He is described as being of medium build and approximately 6ft tall.

It is thought he is living in Wakefield.

Anyone with information should contact police in Wakefield via 101.