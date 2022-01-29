Prisoner caught with £100k of drugs hidden under mattress in Lincoln cell

A prisoner from Gainsborough who hid £100,000 of drugs in his prison cell has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply.

Mark Cutler, was sentenced to 15 months after more than 300 pieces of paper laced with 'Spice' were discovered hidden between his mattress at HMP Lincoln

When put through a scanner, a synthetic cannabinoid was found laced into the paper, which had been disguised as legal paperwork.

The 32-year-old, of Morton Front, admitted to prison staff that the paper was his.

Lincolnshire Police said Cutler had since been released from prison but will now return, after being sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Dan Evans from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit’s Prison Intelligence team said: “The supply of this quantity of Class B drugs into HMP Lincoln with a prison value of over £100,000 would have had a significant impact on the safety of prisoners and the good order and discipline of the prison.

“It is only right that this prisoner has been convicted for this offence.

“Debt and violence are sometimes unrecognised consequences of the illicit drug market in prison and the police must continue to work together with the prison service to disrupt such offenders.”