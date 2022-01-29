Two dead including teenager after triple stabbing in Doncaster

Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, have died and another is injured in hospital after a triple stabbing in Doncaster.

Officers and an ambulance crew were called to Silver Street at 2.39am after trouble outside a bar.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old teenager died in hospital and an 18-year-old man, who suffered minor injuries, remains in hospital.

Police cordons in Doncaster town centre Credit: ITV Calendar

South Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation and arrested a 17-year-old who remains in custody.

A police cordon is in place around the junction of Silver Street, High Street, Hall Gate and Cleveland Street, and is likely to remain in place until Sunday.

Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their enquiries.

Members of the public are being asked to plan their routes and avoid the area where possible.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, added: "We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre in the early hours of this morning who might have witnessed what happened.

"If you were in the area at the time, if you saw what happened or if you think you may have mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 135 of 29 January.

"Any information, however small, may assist us in bringing those responsible to justice."