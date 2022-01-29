The owner of a van was lucky to escape relatively unharmed when an uprooted tree crushed the front of his vehicle as he sat in the back.

It is understood the man was getting changed in the back of the Ford van when the tree fell during Storm Malik in Apperley Bridge, near Bradford, on Saturday.

He was initially trapped in the back seat but a friend managed to pull him out and he sustained only cuts and bruises.

Gusts of up to 70 mph have been reported across the region

High winds have been causing chaos throughout the day with widespread travel disruption and damage due to gusts of up to 70mph being reported.

Hundreds of bricks crushed a parked car in Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire. It is not believed anyone was hurt in the incident.

A crew from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were spotted inspecting a partially collapsed property at around 2pm on Saturday. Credit: Huddersfield Examiner/MEN Media

Elsewhere a nine-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman died in separate incidents.

Meanwhile, train lines and many roads were blocked by fallen trees and debris creating hazardous travelling conditions.

The Humber Bridge was closed north bound after a lorry was blown onto its side in high winds.

Yellow weather warnings are in place across northern England, all of Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland for most of Saturday, with high winds and rain expected.

In North Yorkshire police have issued a warning to take care due to the stormy conditions.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have posted some advice on social media to help protect you and your protect.

Several roads have been closed across the county according to Lincolnshire Police including:

A46 Caistor one Lane blockedNewark Hill, Great Gonerby

Cross Lane, Cherry Willingham

Pottergate Road, Wellingore

Grainsby Lane, Grainsby near the A18 junction

Valley Road, Long Bennington

Canister Lane, Frithville

All Saints Lane, Nettleham

Thousands of homes throughout Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire are without power as engineers battle to restore electricity.

Northern Powergrid Director, Paul Glendinning, said: “Storm Malik is causing disruption to our network and the gale force winds are expected to continue across the weekend.

“Our engineers continue to do everything possible to assess the scale of the damage and prioritise the repairs required.

"We have all our resources in place and our priority is to deal with emergency situations, support our customers and ensure our people can work safely as soon as the conditions allow."

The Met Office warned: "Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris as well as from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."