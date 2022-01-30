Detectives investigating a rape in Bradford have published CCTV images of a man they want to find.

The attack happened in the the Velvet Mill apartment complex on Lilycroft Road at around 6.40pm on Thursday, 27 January.

The West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team want to speak to anyone who can identify the man pictured, who has been described as in his late 20s, Asian, 5ft 10ins tall, and of a skinny build with a big forehead.

Det Chief Insp Marc Bowes said: "A number of enquiries have been ongoing by detectives into this serious offence and specially trained officers have been supporting the victim, who has clearly undergone a very frightening ordeal."

The victim said the attacker had receding hair, which was thinning on top, brown eyes and he was carrying a black rectangular bag with a thick strap.

He was wearing D Squared jeans and a black hoody with a white design on the front.