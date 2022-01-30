Police are appealing for the public's help after thieves stole more than 160 drain covers from part of Doncaster in the space of just four days.

The covers went missing in areas including Thorne, Barnby Dun, Edenthorpe and Moorends between 14 and 17 January.

It follows similar incidents elsewhere in the South Yorkshire town.

Insp Alison Carr, from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster East Neighbourhood Team, said: "The theft of gully covers is a serious issue that can cause real problems within local communities.

"Unfortunately, reports of gully cover thefts are on the rise, and whilst there have been reports of these offences across the town, nearly two thirds of these thefts have taken place in Doncaster East."

She called on people to report any sightings of drain covers being removed.

The council is also asking people to report missing or stolen covers.

Cllr Mark Houlbrook said: "When drain covers are stolen, holes are left in the road or the pavement which can result in serious harm and injury to drivers, pedestrians, children and cyclists.

"Incidents like these can also end up costing the taxpayer thousands as we have to ensure each gully is safe, as well as paying for replacement covers."