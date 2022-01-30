Police in Castleford are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died following a collision with a van on Friday 28 January.

The 48-year-old man died in hospital on Saturday 29 January, after suffering life-threatening injuries.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team are looking to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the incident on Barnsdale Road between Methley and Castleford.

The Nissan NV300 van and the cyclist were both travelling in the same direction when the collision occured at around 7.15 in the morning.

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler of MCET, said: "We are continuing to investigate this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a man losing his life, and would appeal for any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forwards.

"We would also like to speak with anyone who saw the van or bike just prior to the collision."

Anyone with information relating to the incident should call police on 101.