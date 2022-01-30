'Serious concerns' for missing teenager from Halifax as police launch appeal

West Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for help in locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from Halifax.

Officers say they are seriously concerned about Melody Taylor who was last seen at 6pm on Friday 28 January, at her home.

Credit: West Yorkshire Police

She is described as white, 5ft tall, slim, with long brown hair. Police say she was wearing a beige crew neck jumper, navy bottoms & black trainers when she went missing.

Anyone with information relating to Melody's whereabouts We have serious concerns for Melody. Any info call 101 ref 919 29/1/22