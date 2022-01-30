A 17-year-old and 21-year-old who were stabbed to death in Doncaster have beennamed locally as friends Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald.South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of trouble outside a bar on Silver Street in the town centre at around 2.40am on Saturday.Officers found three males had been stabbed and Mr Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene. Janis died later in hospital. An 18-year-old man remains in hospital with minor injuries.Cordons were in place yesterday on several streets including Silver Street, High Street, Priory Place and Market Place.

Police cordons in Doncaster town centre Credit: ITV Calendar

A double murder investigation has been launched and a 17-year-old boy arrested yesterday morning remains in police custody.Paying tribute online, Russanda wrote: "I’ve just lost my little 17-year-old brother to knife crime in my own home city of Doncaster."We’re all heartbroken I've always seen things like this on the news but now it’s happen to my own family."She added that they were "both young lads" who had their "whole life ahead of them".

A third man was injured Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

An online fundraiser has also been set up to help Mr Theobald's family "give him the send off he deserves."Organiser Alisha Samba said: "Ryan was loved by so many, he was such a funny, loving, and kind hearted young lad."This heartbreaking tragedy has left his poor mum and sister absolutely heart broken."

Temp Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, from South Yorkshire Police, said on Saturday: “There is an increased police presence in Doncaster town centre today as we continue our investigation."Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their enquiries.“We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, so if you have any concerns, please do go and speak to our officers - they are there to help and support you.”

South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of trouble outside a bar on Silver Street in the town centre at around 2:40am on Saturday Credit: Yorkshire Live/MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, added yesterday: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre in the early hours of this morning who might have witnessed what happened.“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw what happened or if you think you may have mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 135 of 29 January."Any information, however small, may assist us in bringing thoseresponsible to justice."