Covid exhibition reflects pandemic's impact on East Yorkshire people

An exhibition showcasing the work of East Yorkshire's frontline workers during the pandemic has opened in Hull.

'Of Time and Tidings', held in the fruit market, tells the stories of 12 local people, and how their lives changed when the first lockdown was announced in March 2020, and how they've continued to change ever since.

They include:

The owner of a small supermarket who had to figure out how to keep shelves stocked

Care home staff facing grief, loss and isolation caring for some of the most vulnerable

A teacher and pupil who experienced learning disruption

A GP who worked to ensure nobody was without healthcare and had a safe place to stay

The exhibition will run until February 28. Credit: Of Time and Tidings

It's all based on a new report by Hull's Director of Public Health, Julia Weldon, reflecting on the last two years.

She said: "Personally, this has been an unprecedented situation in which to work and lead a team.

"At times, it has felt unrelenting, and we have had to ask people to work extremely hard in circumstances that have often been very testing.

"However, I'm also so very proud of our teams, residents and communities and the incredible resilience every person has shown."

The exhibition will run until February 28.

