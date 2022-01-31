Play video

A man who was stabbed to death in Doncaster town centre was a carer for his disabled mother.

Ryan Theobald, 20, grew up playing for Bessacarr FC. Today their chairman, Wayne Morgan, paid tribute to Ryan. "I spoke to his mum yesterday", he said.

"He was his mum's carer. It's going to be a massive hole to fill in their household."

Ryan died in the early hours of Saturday morning after being stabbed in a fight outside a bar in Doncaster. His friend Janis Kozlovskis, 17, was also stabbed and later died in hospital.

Janis Kozlovskis, 17 and Ryan Theobald, 20 Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Mr Morgan added: "He never missed a training session and was always around the club if you needed him."

It comes as the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, said he would discuss security measures with pubs and nightclubs.

"We don't want any more young men, particularly as young as this, to be wounded, hurt or losing their lives in the future," he said.

He added that he is calling for a rise in council tax to increase funding for the police.

"I'm afraid that if you want good policing, good resources, they do have to be paid for," he said.

Bessacarr FC will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, saying all money raised would go to Ryan's family.

Posting on Facebook, the club said: "A sad time not just for our football club but for a family that are devastated.

"Ryan Theobald, one of our former players, tragically lost his life on Friday evening. Now we aren’t stupid and know that we can’t do anything for the lad but we do have a mother and two sisters that need our help.

"As such next weekend at Cantley Park will be all about the family. All funds raised throughout the weekend will be sent directly to Ryan's mother, with us finishing the weekend with a game of footy."

They added that Ryan's old teammates would reunite for one final game.

South Yorkshire Police said Janis and Ryan, both from Doncaster, were fatally stabbed during a fight between a number of young men in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am on Saturday.

Emergency services in Hall Gate, Doncaster Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday morning but has been released without charge.