Police are appealing for information after arsonists started a fire which destroyed a disabled child's summer house in Leeds.

The incident happened on Sandgate Terrace in Kippax on Sunday afternoon.

Posting on Facebook, the West Yorkshire Police Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team said the fire damaged a number of gardens.

The post said: "One of the properties has a disabled child in a wheelchair, who goes in the back garden where it has been made flat.

"There was a summer house in the garden which the child used which has now totally burned down. Now the child has no outdoor usable space. The family are gutted.

"The actions of whoever has done this are out of order."

Officers are asking residents to check CCTV and appealed for information from parents who "noticed their child stinking of smoke".

A fundraiser has been set up to help the affected family. By Monday evening it had already raised £1,500 of the £2,000 target.

Liv Carla, who started the fundraising page, wrote: "This family are not only highly respected in our local village of Kippax but they do so much charity work and are always giving back.

"So I've started this page for us to give back to them and show them how loved and supported they are."