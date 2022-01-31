Football club to hold charity match for Doncaster stabbing victim

The former football club of a man stabbed to death in Doncaster town centre will hold a charity match in his memory.

Bessacarr FC will devote next weekend to Ryan Theobald who died in the early hours of Saturday morning. His friend Janis Kozlovskis, 17 was also stabbed and later died in hospital.

Janis Kozlovskis, 17 and Ryan Theobald, 20 Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Ryan spent his childhood playing for the club, which is based at Cantley Park.

Posting on Facebook, the club said: "A sad time not just for our football club but for a family that are devastated.

"Ryan Theobald one of our former players tragically lost his life on Friday evening. Now we aren’t stupid and know that we can’t do anything for the lad but we do have a mother and two sisters that need our help.

"As such next weekend at Cantley Park will be all about the family, all funds raised throughout the weekend will be sent directly to Ryans mother, with us finishing the weekend with a game of footy."

They added that Ryan’s old teammates will be coming back together for one final game.

South Yorkshire Police said Janis and Ryan, both from Doncaster, were fatally stabbed during a fight between a number of young men in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am on Saturday.

Emergency services in Hall Gate, Doncaster Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday morning but has been released without charge.