Parents of Gracie Spinks take fight to change stalking law to Parliament

The parents of a woman thought to have been killed by a stalker have presented MPs with a petition calling for more support for victims of stalking.

Gracie Spinks, 23, was found dead in a field in Derbyshire, in June 2021.

A short distance away the body of her suspected stalker and killer Michael Sellers, 35, was discovered.

Gracie's Law petition was handed to Parliament Credit: ITV Calendar

The petition calling for Gracie's Law, which has more than 105,000 signatures, calls for funding for police forces to provide advocates to support victims of stalking, and help officers investigate cases more thoroughly.

"It's basic policing skills that let Gracie down on this occasion", he said.

"But there have probably been other incidents that we don't know about. So the whole business of reporting and logging and investigating has got to be shaken up."

Derbyshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Gracie's mother, Alison Heaton, said they have been inspired by support from the public after the petition received over 105,000 signatures.

"We didn't realise how massive stalking is until this happened to our daughter.

"There are so many people out there now that are frightened that are currently being stalked."

Conservative and Labour MPs have offered support for the petition, which was debated for the first time today.

Richard and Alison's MP Toby Perkins said: "I think there's real movement behind the strength of this petition.

"I think this case shocked everyone and that is united across the political spectrum.

"But it's about making sure there's the funding there and the political will to get it into law so we can have lasting change."