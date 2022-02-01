A businessman in Sheffield is calling for "schools" to be set up for electric scooter riders –after a five-fold increase in the number of ambulance call-outs to accidents in Yorkshire.

Gordon Riley, who owns Yorkshire Electric Scooter Ltd, has launched a petition asking the city council to back training academies to allow e-scooters to be used on private or council owned land.

Mr Riley says private e-scooters should be legalised by the government, but the only way they can be used safely is to educate riders.

It comes after figures obtained by ITV News show the number of call-outs Yorkshire Ambulance attended related to e-scooters increased from nine in 2019 to 51 in 2021.

Some campaigners say they should be banned after a huge rise in accidents and three deaths involving e-scooters.

What are the current rules on e-scooters?

Electric scooters are legal to own and ride, but only on private land.

It is an offence to use them on a public road, and offenders can be fined or receive points on a driving licence.

What about e-scooter hire schemes?

Since 2020 the government has been rolling out e-scooter rental schemes in cities across the UK to trial their safety.

The trials were initially supposed to last a year, but have been extended until at least November 2022. York and Scunthorpe are taking part in the trial.

Rental e-scooters

Are e-scooters safe?

Some electric scooters can reach speeds of over 50mph, but the rental schemes are limited to 15.5mph.

Dr Adam Snow, from Liverpool John Moores University, said: "The government needs to get to grips with manufacturing and authorisation of safely designed scooters present."

"There are no appropriate safeguards on the design and critical safety features, shock absorption wheel and tyre design, safe braking systems, et cetera."

Some e-scooters only have single brakes and the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS) believe the design of many hire e-scooters, such as small wheels and narrow handlebars, makes them inherently unsafe - especially when navigating busy roads.

How common are accidents involving e-scooters?

According to data obtained by ITV News under the Freedom of Information Act, the number of call-outs Yorkshire Ambulance attended related to e-scooters across Yorkshire has increased more than five times since 2019.

9 accidents 2019

51 accidents 2021

931 injuries UK, 2021

What are e-scooter safety riding schools?

After travelling to Denmark, Mr Riley says he saw how e-scooters could be used in a safe and responsible way. He argues they are a key part to green vehicle revolution.

But while private e-scooters remain illegal on public land, he says people will continue to use them illegally and accidents will continue.

"We need to educate riders and make sure scooters are safely checked," he said.

"There are lots of people that are really concerned about these and so am I. I'm concerned about people using them irresponsibly.

"But I want to give people a chance to prove themselves."

By legalising them, he argues they can be better regulated, with plans for insurance, serial numbers and safety checks.