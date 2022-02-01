Police say they have launched a "dedicated operation" to track down a serial flasher after a string of incidents in a park in Leeds.

The same man is thought to have exposed himself to women at least 11 times mid-August.

All of the incidents happened in the afternoon.

The most recent report came at about 12.30pm on Wednesday, 27 January, when a man was seen exposing himself and committing a lewd act in bushes near to Elmete Lane.

Officers on patrol nearby searched the area without success

The suspect is described as skinny, 5ft 7ins to 6ft tall, wearing jeans and a blue hoody with the hood up and a surgical face mask.

Insp Richard Horn, who leads the Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We remain absolutely determined to keep doing everything we can to identify and arrest this male at the earliest opportunity.

"We recognise the understandable concern that the continuation of these incidents is causing to women using the park and to the community in general and we will be maintaining increased proactive patrols of the area to reassure them while continuing our investigation to find the person responsible."

He urged victims to call 999 and witnesses to try to photograph the suspect if it is safe to do so.

He added: "We want people to be assured that we are treating these incidents very seriously and will continue to exhaust every possible opportunity to catch this male and stop this happening."