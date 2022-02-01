Police have made an arrest over a huge fire at a primary school in West Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Ash Green Community Primary School in Mixenden, Halifax, at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, 1 February, after an intruder alarm was activated.

Police arrived to find one of the buildings at the Clough Lane site on fire.

West Yorkshire Police said a male was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for further treatment.

In a statement the force said: "Officers remain at the scene of the fire, which is being treated as suspicious at this time."

West Yorkshire Fire Service said a two-storey building had been "100% involved" in the blaze. Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Ten appliances were sent to deal with the fire and crews were expected to remain on site overnight to damp down.

Meanwhile the community has reacted with shock to the fire.

The Twitter account for the local Holy Nativity Church posted that "looking on as our school burns comes with a feeling of helplessness as the professionals do their job."

Others expressed their shock on social media.

Community fundraiser

Hundreds of pounds have already been raised through a crowdfunding campaign set up in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Organiser Anthony Martin wrote: "Please help the community of Mixenden, Halifax, West Yorkshire.

"A fire has devastated the main school. Many people will be devastated by this loss.

"Families present and past have grown up attending that school. Raising money even to get help with counseling or any other means would be so welcome if you can."