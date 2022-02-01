Play video

Video Report by Astrid Quinn

The Church of England has launched an investigation into claims that a gay man was subjected to an "exorcism" by a church in Sheffield because of his sexuality.

Matthew Drapper said the so-called "gay conversion therapy" took place at St Thomas' Philadelphia church in the city.

Mr Drapper was a member at the church from 2013 to 2014, during which time he says he was subjected to an "intense prayer session" where members of the church claimed to have expelled "homosexual demons" from his body.

He says he was later expelled from the church.

He told ITV News: “I would have given anything not to be gay.

"I used to pray almost every night that I would wake up straight in the morning or that I would just die in the night, which is just terrible.

"I had this constant juggling in my head about which one do I choose. I had to choose just one, so I obviously decided to choose Christianity."

"The whole environment that was around me at that time said, 'you will spend the rest of life alone or you have to try this and change'."

How common is 'gay conversion therapy'?

According to the charity Stonewall, efforts to "treat" sexual orientation or to suppress a person’s gender identity are still worryingly commonplace.

A report by the charity found that one in 20 LGBT people had been pressured to access services to question or change their sexual orientation.

This number rose to nine per cent of LGBT people aged 18-24, nine per cent of black, Asian and minority ethnic LGBT people and eight per cent of LGBT disabled people.

One in five trans people had been pressured to access services to suppress their gender identity.

Mr Drapper added: "It was a very lonely experience because you couldn’t talk to other people about it because they hadn’t been through it.

"I couldn’t talk to my friends outside the church about it because you start to talk about demons and the whole thing is just so absurd."

'Unethical and potentially harmful'

In a statement St Thomas' Philadelphia church said it was "a caring and generous church community which does not engage in conversion therapy".

It added: "We welcome the independent investigation initiated by the diocese into these allegations of eight years ago and will participate in it.”

The Diocese of Sheffield said: "We are responding to Mr Drapper's complaint according to Church of England safeguarding practice guidance.

"We have commissioned a fully independent review of this case, with Mr Drapper's agreement. The Diocese of Sheffield believes, along with the wider Church of England, that conversion therapy is unethical, potentially harmful and has no place in the modern world."

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help

Switchboard the LGBT+ helpline can provide an information, support and referral services. Their phone line is open every day from 10am-10pm on 0300 330 0630.

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

LGBT Foundation is open Monday to Friday 9am-9pm and weekends 10am to 6pm for all LGBT+ people across the UK on 0345 3 30 30 30.