A man who walked 28 miles before stabbing his ex-partner and her autistic nine-year-old son to death in an incident in Lincolnshire has been found guilty of murder.

A jury took just over two hours to convict Daniel Boulton, who had admitted killing Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson in Louth, but denied their murders.

The 30-year-old will be sentenced on Wednesday.

The court had heard how Boulton walked from Skegness to Ms Vincent's home at High Holme Road, Louth, on 31 May last year.

He loitered outside for several hours before "brutally" stabbing them to death.

Boulton had admitted unlawful killing but denied murder on the grounds he was suffering from a mental health condition.

Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson. Credit: Family Photo

He claimed he was "like a robot" when he carried out the attack and was not in control of his behaviour.

At the start of his trial, the prosecution told the jury Boulton's relationship with Ms Vincent began in March 2019 but he had become increasingly violent towards her and her family.

Following a complaint to police in November 2019 Boulton was ordered not to contact her but repeatedly broke his restraining order.

The weekend before the attack he sent nearly 900 messages to Ms Vincent on Facebook.

The prosecution said Boulton had also developed a "hatred" for Darren - who was not his own son. He was said to have threatened to "wipe out the blood line of her [Ms Vincent's] family".

Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son were killed in Louth last May Credit: PA

When police arrived at the property after the attack they found Ms Vincent in the front room and Darren lying on the floor in his bedroom.

They also found a nine-month old baby crawling around the house "untouched and unharmed but clearly distressed".

Jurors heard that after the attack Boulton spent the night on the run, breaking into an empty cottage at Hubbards Hills, on the outskirts of Louth, where he stole some alcohol, clothing and food and left a note saying "I, Daniel Boulton, take full responsibility".

The next day he assaulted off-duty police officer PC Stephen Dennis, who was walking his dog near Hubbards Hill, Louth, and who tried to detain him before fleeing again.

Police arrested Boulton at a farm in the outskirts of Louth Credit: PA

Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, was later cornered in a barn and tasered after trying to get some of the armed officers to shoot him, the court heard.