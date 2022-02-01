Play video

Police have released video footage of the moment they closed in on double murderer Daniel Boulton after a 24-hour manhunt.

Boulton had gone on the run after stabbing his ex-partner Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son, Darren Henson, to death at their home in Louth, Lincolnshire, on 31 May last year.

While at large he also stabbed off-duty officer Steve Denniss, who had tried to detain him.

Boulton, 30, admitted killing Ms Vincent and Darren but denied their murders, claiming he was suffering from a dissocial personality disorder that substantially impaired his ability to exercise self-control.

Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson. Credit: Family Photo

But a jury took little over two hours to find him guilty following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

After the verdict, Lincolnshire Police released footage from a helicopter of the moment armed officers converged on Boulton at a farm in Hallington, near Louth.

Boulton was arrested after being tasered by police Credit: PA

The pursuit ended with Boulton being tasered in a field near outbuildings.

The force also published bodycam footage of Boulton being put into a police van.

In it he can be heard saying to the arresting officer: "I know I'm an evil b*****d but can you get me some water please?"

Play video

Det Insp Andy McWatt, from East Midlands Special Operation Unit, who led the investigation, said: "This was a very tragic and sad incident which not only shattered the world of Bethany and Darren’s family, but deeply affected the community and those entrusted to investigate and prosecute this horrendous offence.

"My deepest condolences go to the family who have shown such bravery throughout this investigation.

"I would also like to thank the local community and witnesses for their support during this trial, and recognise the work of our officers and teams, and the Crown Prosecution Service, who secured this conviction.

"I know the family will never get over losing their loved ones, but I hope this conviction gives them some closure."