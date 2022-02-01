Police investigating the deaths of two men who were fatally stabbed in a fight in Doncaster have made three more arrests.

17-year-old Janis Kozlovskis and 20-year-old Ryan Theobald, both from Doncaster, died following an incident involving several young men in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am on Saturday.

Mr Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene. Janis died later in hospital.

A 19-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Two others, both aged 41, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation.

It brings the number of arrests to five.

Police cordons in Doncaster town centre Credit: ITV Calendar

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday (29 January) on suspicion of murder and later released on bail.

An 18-year-old man was arrested for a serious public order offence relating to the incident. He has since been released without charge.

Officers are still keen to hear from anybody who may witnessed the altercation which started in Silver Street and continued into High Street, ending outside the KFC.