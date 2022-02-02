An abuser who imprisoned a woman after she seriously injured her leg trying to escape him has been jailed for 13 years.

Karlton Cummings, 42, was found guilty offences of grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and possessing class A drugs in relation to the incident in Birkby, Huddersfield, in July last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard his victim had tried to flee from him after going to his property but had fallen down the stairs, suffering a serious leg injury.

Cummings attacked and imprisoned her. She was only able to escape when he became distracted by a visitor who knocked on the door.

Detectives described his offences as "dreadful".

Acting Detective Inspector Dennise Bell, of the West Yorkshire Police Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit, said: "Cummings is a dangerous and highly manipulative man who subjected his victim to dreadful offending in what must have been a terrifying ordeal.

"The fact that he assaulted his victim as she lay defenceless at the bottom of his staircase in what would have been obvious pain speaks volumes for his character."

She praised the courage of the victim and called on other victims of domestic abuse to contact police.

"If you can’t talk because the perpetrator is nearby, you can press the numbers ‘55’ into your mobile phone, which will alert the operator of your circumstance," she said.

Cummings was jailed for nine years with four years extended licence.