A man who sparked a 24-hour manhunt after walking 28 miles to murder his ex-partner and her son in their home in Lincolnshire has been jailed for at least 40 years.

Daniel Boulton, 30, fatally stabbed 26-year-old Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson, aged nine, at High Holme Road in Louth on 31 May last year. He then went on the run.

Boulton later stabbed an off-duty officer who tried to detain him.

He was later arrested on farmland on the outskirts of Louth.

Armed police at Hallington House Farm where Boulton was arrested Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Jailing him for life at Lincoln Crown Court, the judge Mr Justice Pepperall described Boulton as a "very dangerous man" and told him he would serve a minimum of 40 years behind bars.

Boulton was emotionless as he was led away from the dock.

During his trial, the court heard Boulton had a string of violent convictions and had repeatedly been abusive towards Ms Vincent after they got together in March 2019.

He was made subject to a restraining order but repeatedly breached the terms of the order.

The weekend before the attack he sent nearly 900 messages to Ms Vincent on Facebook that she did not reply to.

The prosecution said Boulton had also developed a "boiling hatred" for Darren, who was not his son.

The nine-year-old, also known as DJ, had been diagnosed with autism and the trial heard how Boulton had resented DJ and "wanted him out of the way".

He was said to have threatened to "wipe out the blood line of her [Ms Vincent's] family".

He stabbed Ms Vincent 14 times and Darren nine times.

Boulton admitted killing Ms Vincent and Darren but denied murder on the grounds that he was suffering from a dissocial personality disorder that substantially impaired his ability to exercise self-control.

But a jury dismissed that argument as they took just over two hours to find him guilty.

Police officers at the scene in High Holme Road, Louth, the day after the murders Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

'He destroyed my whole world'

In a statement read to the court Ms Vincent's mother, Caroline, said that when she was told about the murders, "my heart broke instantly."

She described Darren as "my special boy" and added: "Daniel Boulton has destroyed my family. Not only has he taken my daughter and granddaughter away, he has destroyed my whole world."

Darren's father, Kieran, spoke of his sadness at not being able to watch him grow up and said he feels him around him everyday.

"I just want to hold him and not let him go but I know I cannot," he said.

Boulton's two life sentences will be served concurrently.