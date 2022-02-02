A plaque has been unveiled in Lincolnshire to commemorate a firefighter who tragically died trying to save a mother and a child from a burning building.

30 years ago today, Malcolm Kirton raced in to a burning furniture and carpet store to rescue a mother and child. He and a fellow firefighter suffered extreme heat exhaustion, but it was 38-year-old Malcolm who lost his life.

It later came to light that the mother and child had already escaped through a window, unaware of the efforts being made on their behalf.

This afternoon, Malcolm's heroic sacrifice was honoured with a red plaque in the town, mounted near to the site of the store in Gainsborough. It is part of the Fire Brigade Union's Red Plaque Scheme, which commemorates firefighters who die in the line of duty.

Paul Kirton, Malcolm's younger brother, paid tribute at the special event and said: "He was a brilliant brother, looked after us all, very honest and very true."

He added: "He would've been so proud if he saw all of this."

Ben Selby, Fire Brigades Union vice president and executive council member for the East Midlands, said:

"Leading firefighter Malcolm Kirton was a popular firefighter and loving family man with two young children. He gave the ultimate sacrifice in trying to save the lives of others.

"His bravery and what he gave cannot be forgotten, and this plaque will help to ensure this is the case. It will have a prominent position in the local community, and will be a fitting tribute to Malcolm."

Family members of Mr Kirton, some of his firefighter colleagues, national Fire Brigades Union officials and local civil dignitaries were all present at the special unveiling.

On the anniversary of Malcolm's death each year, the duty crew at nearby Gainsborough fire station perform a minute's silence to commemorate his passing.