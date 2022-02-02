A serving Lincolnshire Police officer has been charged with rape.

PC Fraser McDowall, 23, was arrested on November 5 and charged today, 2 February.

The charge relates to an alleged attack on a woman in Lincoln while PC McDowall was off-duty, in the early hours of 16 October last year.

He has been released on police bail to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on 10 March.

A Lincoln-based probationary officer, PC McDowall has been suspended while the investigation takes place.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct has said the matter will be the subject of a local investigation by the force.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Chris Haward said: "I know this will be concerning and upsetting to people in our communities in Lincolnshire and further afield.

"Our entire Lincolnshire Police family feels this way too.

"It has come at a time when police officer conduct is under intense scrutiny and is the subject of almost daily news reporting, so we understand keenly the public’s concern about allegations such as these.

"We have taken swift measures to ensure that this matter has been investigated thoroughly and robustly, and work continues even though a charge has now been brought."

He said the alleged victim has been provided with specialist support.