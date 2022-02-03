An inquest into the death of pensioner Freda Walker has heard that she died of head injuries and obstructed airways following an alleged attack at her home.

The 86-year-old was found dead and her husband, Ken, 88, critically injured after an incident at Station Road in Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 14 January.

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

At a brief hearing at Chesterfield Coroner's Court today, Mrs Walker's cause of death was revealed for the first time.

No further details about how she suffered her fatal injuries were provided.

Flowers outside the address on Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover Credit: Josh Payne/PA

The inquest was then adjourned until after the conclusion of the criminal case.

Vasile Culea, 33, from Church Warsop in Nottinghamshire, is due to appear in court next month, with a provisional trial date set for October.

Derbyshire Constabulary said Mr Walker, a councillor and honorary Alderman, remains in hospital in a stable condition.