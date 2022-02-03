'I was abused in a gay bar for being black'

Play video

A man from Leeds has spoken out about the dual discrimination he faces because of his sexuality and ethnicity.

Tyron Webster, who identifies as a queer, black male, says he has particular concerns about the racism he has been subjected to in LBGT+ bars.

The 28-year-old said: "I was out in a LGBTQ+ space and there was this guy who was throwing every racial slur at me.

"He was calling me a monkey and saying the 'N-word' quite a lot. So I went to get a bouncer, but then I was the one that got kicked out."

Tyron Webster says the discrimination he faces is 'tiring'

A new study by UK Black Pride found that people from ethnic minorities who identify as LGBT+ feel "unsafe" in the UK because of racism and abuse.

The We Will Be Heard report explored community venues, safety, media, mental health and the workplace.

The research found that only 25% of respondents felt that their local LGBTQ+ venues were welcoming for ethnic minorities.

Almost half of respondents, 47%, said they have been insulted, pestered, intimidated or harassed in person. As a result, 61% said they avoid certain streets because they do not feel safe there.

25% of respondents felt that their local LGBTQ+ spaces were welcoming for ethnic minorities.

47% of respondents have been insulted, pestered, intimidated or harassed in person.

61% of respondents say they avoid certain streets because they do not feel safe there.

Tyron said: "It's tiring, it's exhausting. You just want to go about and live your life like everyone else. But, just because of the colour of your skin or your sexuality, it's made ten times harder."

What is intersectionality?

Intersectionality is the acknowledgement that everyone has their own unique experiences of discrimination, depending on a mix of their gender, race, class, sexual orientation or physical ability.

The We Will Be Heard Report is the first research of it's kind into the unique challenges faced by ethnic minorities who idenitfy as LBGT+.

Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, of UK Black Pride, has concerns about the welfare of some

Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, executive director and co-founder of UK Black Pride, said: "We've got to take this survey and the responses seriously.

"We are concerned about the welfare, wellbeing, sustainability of communities and organisations. We've got to do a lot of learning and unlearning to support different marginalised and vulnerable communities.

She added: "Our hope is that other organisations will join us in committing to addressing and redressing some of the disparities made clear here."

In a statement, the Cabinet Office Equality Hub said: "The government remains fully committed to building a fairer Britain and taking the action needed to address negative disparities wherever they exist."No-one in the UK should have to endure racism and the Government is clear that all hate crimes are completely unacceptable and have no place in British society. We will shortly be publishing a new Hate Crime Strategy to set out the Government’s plan for tackling these abhorrent crimes."

