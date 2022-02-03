Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of suspected illegal immigrants were dropped off by a lorry on the A1 in Lincolnshire.

An off-duty officer contacted Lincolnshire Police colleagues after seeing 10 people standing by the roadside on the northbound carriageway of the motorway near North Witham at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, 2 February.

A spokesperson said: "The lorry is believed to have pulled into a parking space along the verge of the road, opened the door for them to decamp, and then left the area within a few minutes."

Ten people, believed to be young adults, were arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

They remain in custody while their wellbeing is assessed and investigations are carried out.

The force said officers are undertaking extra patrols in the local area.

The spokesperson added: "We are now keen to identify the vehicle and the driver who may be able to assist our enquiries with an understanding of the background and circumstances that led to him dropping them off."

Police want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.