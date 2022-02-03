A nineteen-year-old man has been charged with the murders of two men who died after being stabbed in a fight in Doncaster.

Seventeen-year-old Janis Kozlovskis and twenty-year-old Ryan Theobald, both from Doncaster, were fatally injured in an incident involving several young men in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am on Saturday.

Mr Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene. Janis died later in hospital.

Amrit Jhagra, of Cedar Road, Doncaster, has been charged with both murders and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow.

Emergency services in Hall Gate, Doncaster Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile a fundraiser will be held this weekend by Ryan Theobald's former football club, Bessacarr FC.

The club said the money would go to Ryan's family, with his former teammates reuniting to play in his memory.

Posting on Facebook, the club said: "A sad time not just for our football club but for a family that are devastated."