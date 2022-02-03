Police search for man who dragged schoolgirl to ground in Leeds park

Police are carrying out "extensive enquiries" after a schoolgirl was grabbed from behind and dragged to the ground by a man in a Leeds park.

The incident happened around 5pm on Wednesday when the 13-year-old was walking through Primrose Valley Park, in Halton.

She was grabbed as she walked down the hill towards the Lucy Avenue exit, but eventually managed to break free and ran off.

Det Insp Emma Wight, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "This is obviously a very concerning incident involving a child victim in a public park and we are treating it very seriously.

"We are continuing to support the victim and her family while we carry out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect.

"Scenes are in place in the park to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches, and we are carrying out enquiries along the route the victim took and trawling CCTV throughout that area."

The man is described as white, aged in his sixties, and wearing glasses. He was riding a red bike.

Officers say the man had been seen earlier in the area of the Wykebeck Way path between Foundry Lane and Killingbeck Drive.