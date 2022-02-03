Police have appealed for video footage after a teenager armed with a knife threatened staff and pupils at a school in Sheffield.

Officers were called by a member of staff at Sheffield Springs Academy on Hurlfield Road at about 3.15pm on Wednesday, 2 February, after two youths got into the school grounds and started making threats.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Neither of the men, believed to be teenagers, were pupils at the school.

"One was said to be wearing a black coat with the hood up and the other was white with a red coat on and a snood around his face. The man in the black coat was carrying a knife."

The pair left the premises, but a 16 year-old from Sheffield has since been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Chief Insp Sarah Gilmour said: "We are aware of footage of the alleged incident circulating on social media and are requesting to see it to help us build a complete picture of the alleged incident and what happened."

Anyone with further information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.