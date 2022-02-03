A woman who crashed into a motorcyclist in Lincolnshire has pleaded guilty to causing his death by careless driving.

Natalia Remizovsky, 46, from Woodthorpe, Nottingham, failed to see Stewart Bell's bike as she turned right on the A607 in Belton on Easter Sunday, 2021.

Mr Bell, a 58-year-old father of two from Kegworth, died at the scene.

In her police interview, Remizixsky said she was unfamiliar with the junction and did not know why she had not seen the motorbike.

The collision was captured on a dashcam fitted to a witness's vehicle and a reconstruction established the motorbike was in view for six or seven seconds, and was travelling at an average speed of 66mph before the crash.

Remizixsky will be sentenced on 10 March.

'He made me feel like there was nothing we couldn’t achieve'

In a statement, Mr Bell's family described him as "our protector and guide".

They said Mr Bell was a "petrol head" and an advanced motorcyclist who had delivered personal protective equipment (PPE) to nursing homes during the pandemic.

"It was important to him to use his skills as a rider to give something back to others," they said.

His wife, Berni, said: "His laughter, smile and sense of humour were infectious. He made me feel like there was nothing we couldn’t achieve so long as we were together.

"Those in his life, have been robbed of the person they used to go to for advice, help with anything. He was generous with his love and his time.

"He would have done anything for his kids."

Det Sgt Emma Ward, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Lincolnshire Police, said: "Mrs Remizivsky did not set out to harm anyone that day and has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

"She did not look properly and was distracted by the junction layout. Her actions have led to the death of a man who was simply riding his motorbike home."

Mrs Bell added: “If there’s one lesson that we’ve learned from this nightmare, it’s to live life to the full, like Stew did.

"And we hope that his unnecessary death will raise awareness to increase drivers’ awareness of bikers and cyclists on the road."