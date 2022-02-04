The former Labour peer Lord Ahmed has been jailed for five-and-a-half years after being convicted of child sex offences dating back more than four decades.

Ahmed, 64, was found guilty last month of attempting to rape a young girl when he was a teenager in the 1970s.

A woman told a jury at Sheffield Crown Court that the incident happened in the early 1970s, when the defendant was about 16 or 17-years-old but she was much younger.

Formerly Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, he was also found guilty of a serious sexual assault against a boy under 11 during the same period.

At Sheffield Crown Court today, Ahmed was given a two-year sentence for the offence against the girl and a three-and-a-half year term – to run consecutively – for the offence against the boy.

'A burden I was made to carry'

The judge, Mr Justice Lavender, told Ahmed: "Your actions have had profound and lifelong effects on the girl and the boy, who have lived with what you did to them for between 46 and 53 years.

"Their statements express more eloquently than I ever could how your actions have affected their lives in so many different and damaging ways."

The victim of the attempted rapes read her own victim personal statement in court, saying: "An overwhelming feeling of shame remained with me throughout my childhood and early adult years.

"It was a burden I was made to carry, and it silenced me for many years.

"It is now time for me to pass that burden to him – the paedophile who I know feels no personal shame."

She added that Ahmed had however now been "publicly shamed" for his actions.<

Ahmed's two older brothers Mohammed Farouq, 71, and Mohammed Tariq, 66, were also charged with indecent assault in relation to the same boy that Ahmed abused.

Both men were deemed unfit to stand trial, but a jury found that they did the acts alleged.

Farouq and Tariq were both given absolute discharges after the judge said the only other two options – a hospital order or a supervision order – would not be appropriate in this case.

A victim personal statement from the male complainant read in court said being sexually abused by the three men had "affected me on a daily basis" and left him unable to show affection to his own children.

Will Ahmed keep his peerage?

Ahmed resigned from the House of Lords in November 2020 after reading the contents of a conduct committee report which found he sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman who sought his help.

Although Ahmed resigned from the House of Lords, departing peers retain their titles for life despite no longer having access to parliament or debates.

But the conviction has led to calls for him to be stripped of his peerage.