An uninsured driver who caused an RAF airman fatal injuries when he crashed into him after pulling out of queuing traffic has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police said Costel Matei, 26, who already had 17 penalty points on his licence, became "impatient" after being caught up in a traffic jam on the A1035 between Routh and Tickton, East Yorkshire, on Friday, 24 July 2020.

He pulled out of the queue without looking and drove straight into a motorbike being ridden by 27-year-old George Ellis.

Matei then failed to call an ambulance.

Mr Ellis, an airman based at RAF Leeming, suffered fatal head injuries and died in hospital a week later.

Matei, of Lambton Street, in Hull, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving at Hull Crown Court.

He was handed a four-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a community order consisting of 200 hours of community service and was banned from driving for two years.

After the sentence, Mr Ellis's family, of Aldbrough in East Yorkshire, said in a statement: "We were devastated to learn that Mr Matei had just sat in his car at the scene, leaving George to die on the roadside.

"He didn't even ring for an ambulance or the police on his mobile, and has shown no remorse or compassion in any way since.

"We still can't believe that Mr Matei was allowed to drive with 17 points on his licence, after only living in the UK for two years, and then went on to kill our son George."

PC Nicholas Ward, of Humberside Police, said the "careless actions" of Matei were "incomprehensible".

He added: "No-one should lose their life at the hands of careless driving by others.

"That’s why even the most basic of road safety, such as checking your mirrors before manoeuvring, should be followed in all situations to prevent accidents, and in extremely serious cases like these, the loss of life.

"I would like to thank everyone who came forward to assist with our investigation, ultimately helping us to seek justice and closure for George’s family."