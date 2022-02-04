Latest acts confirmed for Sheffield's Tramlines festival

Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Kelis are among the latest acts confirmed for this year's Tramlines festival in Sheffield.

Now in its 13th year, the Hillsborough festival's organisers announced comedy acts Jason Manford, Russell Kane and Seann Walsh will also perform.

After being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, last year Tramlines went ahead as part of the government’s trialling of large-scale events. It was the biggest festival in Western Europe since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Other acts already confirmed for 2022 include:

Sam Fender

Madness

Kasabian

Lady Leshurr

Alfie Templeman

Weekend tickets have sold out but some day tickets are still available.