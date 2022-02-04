Man on electric bicycle dies after collision with pedestrian in York

A man who was riding an electric bicycle has died after a collision with a pedestrian in York.

The 30-year-old was on a cycle path off Fifth Avenue, behind the Ebor Industrial Estate, when he hit a 24-year-old woman coming the other way at 3pm on Thursday.

He received emergency treatment from land and air ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

North Yorkshire Police want to speak to witnesses.