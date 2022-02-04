Play video

PC Steven Denniss talks to ITV Reporter Emma Hayward

A Lincolnshire Police officer who was stabbed by double murderer Daniel Boulton as he tried to evade capture has spoken out about his ordeal for the first time.

PC Steven Denniss was walking his dog near Hubbard's Hills in Louth when he came across Boulton on 1 June last year.

The previous day Boulton, 30, had fatally stabbed his ex-partner, 26-year-old Bethany Vincent, and her son Darren Henson, nine, sparking a huge manhunt.

PC Steven Denniss Credit: ITV Calendar

PC Denniss said: "As soon as I walked through the gate I looked up and saw a male stood in front of a female.

"His hood was up, it was all wrong, his body language was all wrong. I immediately recognised him as Daniel Boulton."

PC Denniss said he had initially planned not to approach Boulton and instead call for back up.

Bethany and son Darren

But after seeing him approach the woman, he was concerned for her safety so decided to intervene.

"I thought he was going to attack that woman. I dropped the dog leads and took hold of him and he started to fight me immediately, throwing punches.

"He pulled a knife on the member of the public. I ran after him, we then have another fight, punches are thrown and he tried to stab me in the torso. I managed to knock his hand down but he managed to stab me in the thigh."

It was then that Boulton ran off but PC Denniss managed to contact his colleagues and soon the area was flooded with police.

"He was one of the most dangerous people I've had to face and stare into his eyes," PC Denniss said.

"He didn't care about me in any way shape or form and his motivation was he would get away at whatever cost that may be.

"And my motivation was that's not happening, you are going to be detained and face justice for what you have done."

Boulton has been jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 40 years in jail.