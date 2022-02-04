Two arrested at Leeds Bradford Airport on suspicion of New Year's Day murder

Detectives investigating the death of a man who died after an incident of violent disorder in Rotherham have arrested two men at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, was found on Doncaster Road at about 1.20am on New Year's Day.

A post mortem found he died of catastrophic injuries as a result of beating, while he had also been stabbed.

A 21-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested on suspicion of murder at Leeds Bradford Airport on Saturday, then on Wednesday, a 31-year-old man, also from Rotherham, was also arrested at Leeds Bradford Airport.

It brings the total number fo arrests to 10.

Of the previous eight arrests made in the investigation, three men aged 25, 33 and 44, remain released under investigation. Two further men, aged 21 and 28, have been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.