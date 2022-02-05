Man arrested in connection with teenage sex attack in Bradford

Detectives investigating a serious sex attack on a teenager in Bradford have made an arrest.West Yorkshire Police say they were contacted shortly after one o'clock this morning (Saturday 5 February) about the attack which took place in Pit Hill Park, Holme Wood, between ten to six and half past seven last night.

The victim, who's under 16, reported being approached by a man from behind who then sexually assaulted her.

Detectives say a male is being questioned.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District CID said: “We are treating this incident very seriously and carrying out extensive enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances.

“We have specialist officers supporting the victim and we will work closely with colleagues on the local neighbourhood team who are increasing their patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information to come forward.