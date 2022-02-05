Detectives investigating a serious sex attack on a teenager in a park in Bradford have made an arrest.

The girl, who is under 16, was grabbed from behind before being assaulted in Pit Hill Park, Holme Wood.

West Yorkshire Police say they were contacted shortly after 1am this morning, Saturday 5 February, about the incident, which took place between 5.50pm and 7.30pm last night.

Detectives say a male is being questioned.

Det Chief Insp Andy Farrell, of Bradford District CID said: "We are treating this incident very seriously and carrying out extensive enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances.

"We have specialist officers supporting the victim and we will work closely with colleagues on the local neighbourhood team who are increasing their patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community."

Officers want to speak to anyone with information.