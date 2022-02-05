Man jailed after £165,000 worth of cannabis found in car boot

A man has been jailed after £165,000 worth of cannabis were found in the boot of his car after he had transported it to Rotherham.

Dionis Prence, 31, was driving a Vauxhall Zafira when he was stopped by police on 4 January 2022.

Three boxes of cannabis plants were seized alongside Prence's phone which linked him to premises known for selling equipment to grow cannabis.

Rotherham DCI Aneela Khalil-Khan said: “We are well underway with our efforts to crack down on the production and supply of cannabis in Rotherham. We are constantly compiling intelligence around what properties and vehicles are involved and ensuring anyone identified as being responsible is quickly put before the courts.

“The discovery in Prence’s car and the contents of his phone enabled us to build a strong case which resulted in an almost immediate guilty plea. I hope this serves as a warning to those involved in the production and transportation of drugs that lengthy prison sentences are being handed out and it will not be tolerated.

“Our message mirrors that of our communities: drugs are not welcome. If you have any information or concerns relating to drugs in your area, please report it. We do act on intelligence.”

Prence, formerly of Runley Road, Luton, pleaded guilty before Sheffield Magistrates on 5 January, the day after his arrest. He was sentenced to 32 months in prison.