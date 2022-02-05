Politicians in Hull say they have been told the door is not closed to long-lobbied for rail improvements after a visit from the new man in charge of advising the Government on Northern transport links.

Former Conservative MP and ex-Transport Secretary Lord Patrick McLoughlin was installed as the chairman of Transport for the North (TfN) last month.

He met with transport bosses, businesses and politicians at Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce today during his first visit to the region in his new role.

It comes after the Government downgraded its Northern Powerhouse Rail plan in November, cancelling the HS2 route to Leeds while also failing to electrify the Hull to Selby rail line.

TfN then criticised the Government's new Integrated Rail Plan as "woefully inadequate", before the Department of Transport announced it would stop developing plans for high-speed rail and face a funding cut.

At the time, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the new plan would deliver the benefits of Northern Powerhouse Rail much sooner by cutting journey times and increasing capacity.

"It’s really disappointing electrification to Hull wasn’t included in that plan but what I would say today is it’s clear the door is not closed. That was the message we got from Transport for the North, so we have to redouble our efforts now," said Dame Diana Johnson MP, Lab Hull North

Lord McLoughlin, Transport for the North chair, said: “There have been some improvements, there have been some changes, so it’s not all negative but of course better connections are essential and people want them so we’ve got to make the case for it."