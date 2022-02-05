Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 15-year-old Tamara from Doncaster
Police say they are increasingly concerned for a school girl who is missing from her home in Doncaster.
Fifteen-year-old Tamara – whose surname has not been published by South Yorkshire Police – left her home address in the Hyde Park area at 6pm on Thursday, 3 February.
She has not been seen since.
Tamara is white, 5ft 3ins tall and slim with long black hair.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black Nike trainers and glasses and has links to Sheffield.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number 101.