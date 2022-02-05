Three teenagers arrested after staff and pupils threatened at Sheffield school

Three teenagers have been arrested after pupils and staff were threatened at a school in Sheffield.

Officers were called by a member of staff at Sheffield Springs Academy on Hurlfield Road after two youths got into the school grounds and started making threats.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.15pm on Wednesday (2 February) and a 16-year-old from Sheffield was later arrested on suspicion of affray - public order. He remains in police custody at this time.

Two teenage boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested today on suspicion of affray - public order. They remain in police custody."

South Yorkshire Police said patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance to the public.

Chief Inspector for Neighbourhoods in Sheffield, Sarah Gilmour, said: "We know incidents like this can cause concern in the local community and we are working closely with the school as our enquiries continue.

"As part of our enquiries we are aware of footage of the alleged incident circulating online and I would appeal directly to anyone with information about what happened to get in contact with us so we can build a complete picture."

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with footage of the incident to get in touch.