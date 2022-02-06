Army investigating death of soldier at Catterick Garrison

The Army has confirmed that an investigation has been launched after a soldier based at the Catterick Garrison died.

In a statement, an Army spokesperson said: “We can confirm the death of a soldier on 5th February 2022. The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Catterick is the British Army's largest garrison, with more than 13,000 personnel.

It is home to several Army units, including the 1st Battalion the Yorkshire Regiment, the Royal Lancers and 4 Scots (The Highlanders), amongst other units.