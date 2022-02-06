People in Grimsby are being encouraged to take part in a virtual art project that will celebrate the town's fishing heritage.

Grimberians are being asked to design fish that will be made into a giant virtual shoal that will be projected onto buildings and landmarks in the town in the Autumn.

The MyFishGY project is part of Grimsby Creates and is being funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport as well as Arts Council England.

Sean Canning, who is the chief architect of the project, wants the completed shoal to be a representation of everyone in Grimsby.

He said: "Each of these fish will represent one person in Grimsby because everyone is creating their own fish for this shoal.

"I like to think of it as every fish in there being someone standing up saying I'm proud of this town really."

Once each fish has been designed it will be put into a special computer programme that will animate it.

Once completed the shoal will be shown across several nights so that people from across Grimsby will be able to see the finished product.