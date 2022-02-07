20-year-old Lambourghini driver injured in shooting escapes in Rolls Royce

A man who was seriously injured when the Lambourghini car he was driving was shot at in Sheffield managed to escape in a Rolls Royce.

The 20-year-old was in a black Lambourghini that was damaged by gun shots in Ecclesall Road in in the early hours of this morning.

He fled towards Whirlowdale Road before getting into a white Rolls-Royce car with two other people inside.

That car was also damaged by gun shots.

The trio fled to Sheffield Rugby Club before calling emergency services. The 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Det Supt Paul Murphy said drivers should use alternative routes while a cordon was in place.

"I know how distressing and worrying this incident will be for the local community and that of the wider Sheffield community," he said.

"Please know that our investigation continues at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place this morning that led to a man being seriously injured."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.