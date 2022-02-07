A 21-gun Royal Salute in York will mark the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee

Events will continue today marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Her Majesty has become the first British monarch in history to celebrate the length of service.

Celebrations are being held around the region to pay tribute to her and her commitment to the role throughout the past 70 years.

A 21-gun Royal Salute will be fired at the Museum Gardens in York at midday on Monday. It will celebrate the Queen's accession to the throne and is hosted by 4th Infantry Brigade and HQ North East (4 Brigade).

Members of The British Army Band Catterick will play as they march through the city before arriving at Museum Gardens.

Snowdrops on display near the ruins of St Mary's Abbey in the Museum Gardens, York Credit: PA Images

The Queen, who came to the throne when she was just 25, spent her Accession Day privately on the Sandringham estate in remembrance of her father George VI, whose death marked the start of her reign.

This anniversary is poignantly her first without her beloved husband of 73 years the Duke of Edinburgh, who died only 10 months ago.

National celebrations marking the Queen’s record-breaking service on the throne will be staged during a special four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2-5.

The Prime Minister joined with those honouring the Queen.

He said: “It marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

“Throughout her seven-decade reign, she has shown an inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication to this nation."